dolphin

Dolphin dies after being found stranded on Galveston Seawall

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a difficult morning for rescuers who tried to save a dolphin that died after it was found alive and stranded on the Galveston Seawall Wednesday.

Galveston Police Dispatch first discovered the live female bottlenose dolphin in the 1200 block of Seawall Boulevard around 3:45 a.m. and called Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network's stranding hotline.

Galveston Police Department officers and Texas Game Warden Austin Shoemaker were able to stabilize the mammal until the stranding network's critical care team arrived.

SEE ALSO: 60 dolphins reported stranded along Texas coast since start of year, researchers say

Sadly, the dolphin was found in very poor condition and didn't survive, the network said, adding that it was proud of everyone who came together that early in the morning to "ensure she was as comfortable as possible in her last moments and did not have to suffer from drowning, predation, or worse."

A full necropsy is planned to determine more about the dolphin's condition and cause of stranding.

If you find a live dolphin in Texas, you can report it to Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network's 24-hour hotline at at 1-800-9MAMMAL (962-6625).

The group says you should not push the dolphin back into the water. It's likely that when dolphins strand, it's for a reason such as illness or being orphaned, requiring the mammal to be assessed.

RELATED: Baby dolphin who was rescued from Louisiana being nursed back to health in Galveston

EMBED More News Videos

Baby dolphin rescued in Louisiana brought back to Galveston



Watch dolphins glow as they glide through bioluminescent waves in California
EMBED More News Videos

Glowing dolphins were captured on video gliding through bioluminescent waves in Newport Beach.



SeaWorld trainers no longer allowed to ride dolphins during shows
EMBED More News Videos

Animal activists are celebrating SeaWorld's decision to no longer allow its trainers to stand or ride on dolphins.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgalvestonanimal rescuerescuedolphin
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOLPHIN
Military dad surprises daughter with emotional homecoming
Help find baby dolphin wrapped in debris near Galveston
Baby dolphin rescued in Louisiana brought back to Galveston
Dolphin stampede greets whale watchers off the coast of Calif.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe T-Storm Warning for Houston as a cold front approaches
Museum intruders use getaway boat, escape through storm drain
Deshaun Watson responds to massage therapist lawsuit
Abbott to address unaccompanied minor migrants at border
Driver in fatal crash to make 1st court appearance
Disney CEO announces opening date for Disneyland
Study examines how sleep, stress impact COVID vaccine response
Show More
#StopAsianHate trends after victims killed in Atlanta shootings
Dirty Dozen 2021: View the list of foods with the most and least pesticides
Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' in ABC News exclusive interview
Trump assures supporters that COVID-19 vaccination is safe
Dad of 3 kids killed in crash sends message to accused driver
More TOP STORIES News