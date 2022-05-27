dolphin

North Padre Island visitors warned by animal experts about potentially aggressive dolphin

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

NORTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network sent out a warning on Thursday regarding an aggressive dolphin in North Padre Island, Texas.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Authorities said the dolphin is threatening human safety and the animal's life. Biologists reported the animal is showing aggressive behavior, separating children from their parents in the water and isolating swimming pets from their owners.

According to authorities, human interaction is to blame for the dolphin's behavior. For more than a year, biologists, law enforcement, and residents of the area have been encouraging people not to feed, swim with, or interact with the dolphin. While some have listened to the warnings, others continue to seek out the animal.

The dolphin has become so used to humans that it now seeks out people, boats, and any form of interaction, biologists said. The dolphin reportedly has wounds caused by boats.

Authorities said there are concerns for the dolphin's safety with increased watercraft activity over the upcoming holiday weekend.

What to do if you see the dolphin:

Authorities ask the public to avoid seeking out the dolphin. However, if you see the dolphin, it is likely to come close to your boat.

The best thing is to avoid stopping and slowly move away by maintaining your course and speed. Authorities suggest keeping your hands and feet inside the boat and not reaching over to try to touch or pet the dolphin.

It will eventually leave the side of your boat once you've moved out of its area, experts said. If you are swimming and see the dolphin, get out of the water as quickly as possible to avoid any potential interactions.

While the dolphin may seem friendly, authorities said this is a wild animal with unpredictable behavior.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyboating safetyboatstexas newstraveltravel tipsdolphinmemorial day
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOLPHIN
A bottlenose dolphin injured near Galveston Island has been euthanized
Dolphin stranded on Galveston's beach dies in peace, rescue group says
Dolphin dies after being found stranded on Quintana Beach
Turning the tide: Nonprofit group brings Tampa Bay back from dead
TOP STORIES
Official says police made 'wrong decision' during TX shooting
NRA day 1 latest: Conference, protests begin; 1 more speaker pulls out
Ozone Pollution Watch in effect today
Massacre survivor says gunman told them: 'You're all gonna die'
4th grader 'did what she had to to survive' Uvalde shooting, aunt says
'Broken': Mental health availability, funding 'not enough'
Yankees and Rays share gun violence facts instead of game coverage
Show More
Suspected rapist who confessed to murders gets 65 years in prison
Carnival Cruise ship smokestack catches fire in Turks & Caicos
Timeline breaks down Uvalde shooter's movements day of massacre
Cruz doubles down against gun regulation, Cornyn leads GOP negotiation
Meghan Markle pays respect to Texas school shooting victims
More TOP STORIES News