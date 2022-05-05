A bottlenose dolphin found severely injured near Galveston Island has been euthanized

HIGH ISLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network team rescued a live dolphin, which was found stranded near High Island, 34 miles northeast of Galveston.Beachgoers nearby spotted the dolphin and provided supportive care until TMMSN arrived at the scene.According to TMMSN, the adult male mammal was advanced in age and had respiratory disease, chronic illness, and sustained severe injuries from shark bites. The team's veterinarian examined the dolphin at their rehabilitation center and determined it was best to euthanize it humanely.The TMMSN posted on Facebook, " Our team supported the dolphin as he expired peacefully. No matter how long we have been doing this, these losses are always hard for our team but the silver lining was the caring beachgoers and fishers that went above and beyond to take the right steps and make the dolphin as comfortable as possible until rescuers could arrive."The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network is a non-profit organization created in 1980 to understand the conservation of marine mammals through rescue, rehabilitation, research, and education.