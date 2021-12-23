Several animals found in cruel conditions located at home in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner will be facing charges after authorities found multiple animals living in filthy conditions in north Houston.
According to police, the animals were found living among the bodies of other pets - some even in the same cages.
The animals that were still alive--they were emaciated despite deputies finding a number of pet food bags in the home.
The remaining animals were rescued and taken to the humane society.
The county district attorney will now decide what charges the homeowner will face.
