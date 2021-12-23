Several animals found in cruel conditions located at home in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner will be facing charges after authorities found multiple animals living in filthy conditions in north Houston.According to police, the animals were found living among the bodies of other pets - some even in the same cages.The animals that were still alive--they were emaciated despite deputies finding a number of pet food bags in the home.The remaining animals were rescued and taken to the humane society.The county district attorney will now decide what charges the homeowner will face.