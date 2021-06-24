animal rescue

Harris County searching for man who ditched dog in neighborhood

Man wanted for ditching dog in Harris County neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a man who was seen abandoning a dog in north Harris County.

Surveillance video released by authorities shows a small blue sedan pulling up outside a home near Lexington Blvd. and East Louetta Road. The man is seen letting a brown mixed breed dog out of his car before driving away.

Neighbors in the area discovered the distressed dog on the street and took it in.

Anyone with information on the man seen in the video is asked to contact the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce at 832-927-PAWS.

