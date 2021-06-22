Kitten rescued by deputy constable after being thrown onto Houston highway finds new home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Remember the kitten that found itself at a crossroads, literally, after being thrown out of a vehicle and onto a Houston highway?Well, good news! She's found her 'furever' home.On Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office shared a post on Facebook of a deputy who responded to the North Sam Houston Parkway after reports of a driver throwing a kitten onto the main lanes.Precinct 4's office said Lt. Fragkias found the kitten on the main lanes and took her in. Since its rescue, the furry kitten has been in great hands and was on a mission to find a new home.By Thursday, the adorable kitten had found her new home."The new loving owners have named her 'Iris' in honor of Lieutenant Fragkias," the department wrote.Iris' new owners were also taking her to the vet on Thursday to ensure she is in good health.