animal rescue

Kitten rescued by deputy constable after being thrown onto Houston highway finds new home

EMBED <>More Videos

Kitten rescued after being thrown onto highway finds new home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Remember the kitten that found itself at a crossroads, literally, after being thrown out of a vehicle and onto a Houston highway?

Well, good news! She's found her 'furever' home.

On Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office shared a post on Facebook of a deputy who responded to the North Sam Houston Parkway after reports of a driver throwing a kitten onto the main lanes.

Precinct 4's office said Lt. Fragkias found the kitten on the main lanes and took her in. Since its rescue, the furry kitten has been in great hands and was on a mission to find a new home.

By Thursday, the adorable kitten had found her new home.

"The new loving owners have named her 'Iris' in honor of Lieutenant Fragkias," the department wrote.

Iris' new owners were also taking her to the vet on Thursday to ensure she is in good health.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonharris countyanimal abuseanimal rescuerescuecatspetspet rescueanimals
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Officers remove tire stuck on elk's neck for years
75 dogs killed in fire at pet resort near Austin
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Dolphin rescued after being 'pushed into canal' by Hurricane Ida
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News