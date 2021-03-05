disney+ streaming service

'Raya and the Last Dragon' creators talk about meaning behind new Disney movie

By Hosea Sanders
CHICAGO -- "Raya and the Last Dragon" is gearing up to be a mega-hit with sheroes leading the charge!

Some of the filmmakers who created the daring screen adventure talk about the timely message of unity after a mystical place where families and dragons once lived in harmony is shattered.

RELATED: Disney's 'Raya the Last Dragon' director shares inspiration behind making the movie

Now, a fearless young woman is determined to save her people and even her enemies.

"Early on there was always the idea of a strong female protagonist and the female dragon," said screenwriter, Adele Kim. "there are not that many Hollywood movies with a really meaningful female friendship at its heart - at its core."

the film focuses a whole lot on trust.

RELATED: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' features 1st Southeast Asian princess

"You look around at the world and you see that people are using our differences as a way to divide rather than to come together to embrace it," said producer Osnat Shurer.

the incredible, dream voice cast is made up of all Asian-Americans.

"You start hearing Awkwafina as Sisu and you know we're going down the right path," Shurer said. "there's both the humor and she had us on the floor laughing during the recording session but also the courage to be vulnerable and bring the emotion."

RELATED: 'Raya & the Last Dragon' stars Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina discuss trailblazing roles

"It's not just about a magical creature; it's not about doing the right thing, and it's easy and it's a one time deal - it's that you do the right thing - even though you lose everything," Kim said. "You lose people and things that are dear to you, people betray you, you are let down, you are beat down but she gets up she reaches out and that to me and that to us is a hero."

"Raya and the Last Dragon" is playing in area theaters and streaming on Disney Plus.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviedisneymovie premieredisney+ streaming serviceu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
'Raya and the Last Dragon' features 1st Southeast Asian princess
'WandaVision,' a sitcom sendup, was a pandemic parable, too
'Raya' star Kelly Marie Tran on how food brings people together
Disney+ announces premiere dates for Star Wars, 'Loki' series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston rapper shot to death before NBA All-Star weekend
HISD town hall hopes to dispel vaccine myths for teachers
FBI arrests 4th person from Houston in Capitol attack
California to allow theme parks to reopen at reduced capacity
Residents say Houston clinic charged cash for COVID-19 vaccine
Good Samaritan's family fears loved one's killer may walk free
Public Utility Commission rejects $16 billion charge correction
Show More
Here's when you could get rain on Friday
Instagram sensation Lyric Chanel dies after cancer battle
Abbott pushes social media censorship ban bill
Bank of America offering PTO for employees to get vaccine
Dad of 3 kids killed wants to get to the bottom of fire cause
More TOP STORIES News