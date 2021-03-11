action 13

Disaster stockpiling tips when you don't have much space

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When it comes to preparing for the worst, disaster stockpiles can take up a lot of space.

With that in mind, we want to focus on small items that can help in a big way.

The key is getting started now.

"A lot of times, we are not prepared because we are thinking, 'Oh, I am going to get prepared whenever hurricane season comes around,' but disasters can happen anytime," said Jackie Drake with the American Red Cross.

When the lights went out during the winter storm of 2021, powering our devices became a struggle. One way to bring power into your home is with an inverter that connects to your vehicle.

One model recommended by Consumer Reports is the Powerbright PW900-12. It costs about $60.

Another issue? Keeping your devices connected to the internet.

A mobile WiFi hotspot is small enough for an emergency kit, and the prices vary depending on your cell provider. Regardless, they make a nice addition to an emergency kit.

When the water went out during the storm, so did our ability to take showers and baths.

To stay clean, add some body wipes to your kit. A 25-pack of Combat Wipes Active are recommended by the people at theprepared.com. They run around $8.

A tiny cell phone charger could be just the thing to stay in touch while on the go. The ChargeCard is $60 but it holds its charge for six months to a year and can recharge iPhone and Android devices. It doesn't take up much space at all.

"(It's) really easy to stick in your go-bag, wallet, small purse. If you have to go quick or you are traveling, you have an additional charge for your phone with you at all times," said Robert Peck with AquaVault.

Another essential item in a disaster kit deals with boiling water.

A compact Coleman stove can come in handy along with a couple of small cans of fuel on hand.

The stoves are around $50, and the fuel cans are less than $10 for a two-pack.

