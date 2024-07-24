ACTION 13: Power restored at Baytown clinic impacted by Beryl after ABC13 report

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The power is now back on at a Baytown clinic that serves kids with autism after ABC13 reported on its struggle of being without electricity for days.

The video above is from the previous report on when the building still had no power: Beryl impacts Baytown clinic serving kids with autism, leaving them without therapy

Elite Spectrum ABA, a clinic that specializes in therapy for kids diagnosed with autism, had been in the dark since Hurricane Beryl hit two weeks ago.

Eyewitness News ran the story Monday night, highlighting the families left scrambling and employees without paychecks. The floors inside were even buckling from the heat.

Fifteen families went without therapy, and the clinic's 12 employees hadn't been paid.

"You have a heart for this, and right now, my hands are tied," co-owner Lakeshia Wells told ABC13 on Monday. "There's nothing I can do."

CenterPoint said the building's owner needed to repair or replace damaged equipment before it could be energized.

In an update on Wednesday, ABC13 learned the clinic had regained power.

