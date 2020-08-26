How to prepare for Hurricane Laura if you're not evacuating

As you're preparing, make sure to stay away from these common hurricane preparation misconceptions.
Don't store valuables and important documents in the dishwasher; it won't protect them if flood waters get into your home. Most dishwashers aren't waterproof and can also flood, according to Snopes fact checkers.
Instead, take a picture of your important documents, and upload them to an online cloud storage site, or back them up on a hard drive to take with you.
Don't forget to take with you or keep handy more than a couple days' worth of prescription or over-the-counter medications. Power outages and flooding could cause pharmacies to be closed for days after the storm. Also, most pharmacies will usually waive the limits of medication refills during state distasters.
Lastly, opening windows or your garage door during a hurricane won't stabilize pressure. Buildings are not air tight; air actively slips out of a number of places already around your home.
Instead, make sure doors and windows are properly secured, and anything outdoors that could turn into a projectile during strong winds is tied down.
