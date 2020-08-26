ABC13 hurricane guide

How to prepare for Hurricane Laura if you're not evacuating

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Hurricane Laura makes its way to the Texas-Louisiana border for a late Wednesday or early Thursday landfall as a Category 3 storm, many southeast Texas residents are preparing for the possibility of damage and flooding.

As you're preparing, make sure to stay away from these common hurricane preparation misconceptions.

READ MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit

Don't store valuables and important documents in the dishwasher; it won't protect them if flood waters get into your home. Most dishwashers aren't waterproof and can also flood, according to Snopes fact checkers.

Instead, take a picture of your important documents, and upload them to an online cloud storage site, or back them up on a hard drive to take with you.

Don't forget to take with you or keep handy more than a couple days' worth of prescription or over-the-counter medications. Power outages and flooding could cause pharmacies to be closed for days after the storm. Also, most pharmacies will usually waive the limits of medication refills during state distasters.

SEE ALSO: How to prepare food and appliances for power outages

Lastly, opening windows or your garage door during a hurricane won't stabilize pressure. Buildings are not air tight; air actively slips out of a number of places already around your home.

Instead, make sure doors and windows are properly secured, and anything outdoors that could turn into a projectile during strong winds is tied down.

RELATED LINKS:

Track updates to Hurricane Laura's path as they come out

Create home inventory now to help with next insurance claim
Create home inventory now to help with next insurance claim.



Trees in danger of uprooting when Hurricane Laura moves in
With wind being a big factor from Hurricane Laura, a meteorologist and a tree-cutting expert are using their experience to offer a glimpse into the storm's potential power.



Flood insurance 101: 8 facts about covering your home and belongings
Important information about flood insurance



