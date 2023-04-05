Video shows dine and dash suspects pepper spraying restaurant employee in parking lot

Surveillance camera captured a north Houston restaurant employee being pepper sprayed in the parking lot by dine and dash suspects.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Things got physical when it came to paying for the meal at a restaurant in north Houston, and it was all caught on camera.

Houston police said the incident happened on March 25 at about 4 p.m. at a restaurant located at 500 East Tidwell.

Investigators said a man and woman ate a meal and then walked out of the restaurant without paying for it.

An employee approached them outside in the parking lot, telling the woman that they needed to pay for their food.

Surveillance video shows the employee standing in front of the truck door, blocking the woman from getting in.

That's when police say the woman pepper sprayed the employee in the face and got into the passenger seat of a white Toyota Tundra.

The video shows other people trying to stop the truck, even standing in front of it before it takes off.

The suspects are described as a white man and woman, who are both about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

The woman is about 30 to 40 years old and has dark hair. The man is about 50 years old and has a slim build and a mustache.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.