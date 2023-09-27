Woman wanted after allegedly pepper-spraying rideshare driver and taking his wallet in SE Houston

Houston police are searching for a woman who was seen on video pepper-spraying a rideshare driver near the Gulf Freeway in the city's south side.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a woman who was seen pepper-spraying a rideshare driver before stealing his wallet in southeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department said the robbery happened on Sept. 6 at about 4 p.m. in the 5900 block of Gulf Freeway.

The rideshare driver told investigators that he picked up a woman near Griggs Road and dropped her off at a fast-food restaurant on the Gulf Freeway.

He said the woman asked him to go through the drive-thru, but he refused.

Police say the woman then became angry, hit him in the head with her hand, pepper-sprayed him, and grabbed his wallet from the vehicle.

Surveillanve video released by police shows the woman spray the driver, return to the vehicle, and walk away.

HPD noted that a grand jury subpoena has also been submitted to the rideshare company.

The Houston Police Robbery Division is seeking the identity of the suspect.

Investigators describe the suspect as a Black woman in her 20s who stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and blue-green shorts.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

