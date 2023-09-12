Shoplifters wanted, caught on video pepper-spraying Academy employee, Houston police say

Authorities are looking for shoplifters who are wanted in separate cases, one in League City and another in Houston, after allegedly attacking store employees with pepper spray.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for two women caught on camera attacking an employee with pepper spray while shoplifting at an Academy.

The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division said the aggravated robbery happened on Aug. 19 in the 9700 block of Katy Freeway.

At about 9:25 a.m., two women walked into the sporting goods store and placed several pairs of Nike pants into their shopping cart.

The women then attempted to walk out of the store without paying for the merchandise when an employee tried to stop them.

Video shows one of the suspects spraying the employee in the face with pepper spray while the second suspect pulled out a pink Taser and flashed it at the employee.

The suspects then removed the clothes from the basket and walked into the parking lot, leaving in a light-colored, four-door sedan.

Authorities describe the suspects as two Black women who are 30 to 45 years old.

One of the suspects, wearing a white shirt and black shorts, is about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds.

The second suspect, wearing a black shirt and gray pants, is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 to 170 pounds.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.