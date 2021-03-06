Thieves steal tools from Dickinson handyman helping people recover from winter storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10368684" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog and ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman join Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Lindner and NOAA meteorologist Jeff Evans to explain how the 2021 Winter Storm formed and what this means for the future of Texas weather.

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dickinson handyman who has been helping people recover from February's historic winter storm got his own crushing blow by thieves who stole his tools.Carl Wright works for a handyman service. On Thursday afternoon, two people inside a van stole all of his tools from the bed of his truck. He estimates the loss at $2,500, which greatly affects his livelihood."What's a handyman without all those tools?" ABC13 reporter Jessica Willey asked."He's not a handyman," replied Wright. "I'm a working man who works paycheck to paycheck."A security camera at Wright's apartment complex in Dickinson caught the thieves in action. Video shows a brown GMC conversion van with tinted windows and custom rims back in right next to Wright's truck. One man took the toolbox with the tools inside while the driver got out for a short time. Both men then got back inside the van and the van then pulls away.Wright reported the theft to Dickinson police."It's hard times for people. It's very hard, and for someone to come and take a working man's stuff, it's very difficult," said Wright.Prior to the theft, Wright was already facing difficulty. While working to repair broken pipes at a residential complex last week, he was bitten by a spider.The bite was so bad, it required a hospital stay.Wright said he will manage to work by borrowing tools or taking hand-me-downs until he can purchase more. He hopes the men in the brown van are caught."They may not get my tools back, but they may not do it to somebody else," he said.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 281-337-4700.