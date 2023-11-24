WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Galveston's Dickens on the Strand celebrates 50 years with special recognition from UK Parliament

BySteven Devadanam CultureMap logo
Friday, November 24, 2023 3:04AM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

GALVESTON, Texas -- As generations of locals and travelers are aware, Galveston's Dickens on The Strand Festival immerses visitors in the environs of the iconic author's world of larger-than-life characters of 1830s to 1840s England.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 Live Streaming Channel.

This year, the beloved cultural festival marks a major milestone this year as it celebrates its golden anniversary. Expect a host of special events and activations on Galveston's popular Strand from Dec. 1-3. Important details, a full schedule of events, and ticket information can be found on the official site.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Dickens on the Strand: Inside Galveston's Victorian festival

In a genteel nod to the cherished event's 50th anniversary and its British origins, the Dickens on The Strand Festival - and its parent organization the Galveston Historical Foundation - just received a special and official recognition in the United Kingdom's Parliament.

To continue reading, click over to our ABC13's partners at Houston CultureMap.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW