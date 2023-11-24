Galveston's Dickens on the Strand celebrates 50 years with special recognition from UK Parliament

GALVESTON, Texas -- As generations of locals and travelers are aware, Galveston's Dickens on The Strand Festival immerses visitors in the environs of the iconic author's world of larger-than-life characters of 1830s to 1840s England.

This year, the beloved cultural festival marks a major milestone this year as it celebrates its golden anniversary. Expect a host of special events and activations on Galveston's popular Strand from Dec. 1-3. Important details, a full schedule of events, and ticket information can be found on the official site.

In a genteel nod to the cherished event's 50th anniversary and its British origins, the Dickens on The Strand Festival - and its parent organization the Galveston Historical Foundation - just received a special and official recognition in the United Kingdom's Parliament.

