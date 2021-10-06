school shooting

YES Prep Southwest Secondary to reopen Oct. 11 after shooting that injured principal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Following a shooting that injured the school principal, YES Prep administrators said they are giving students and families more time together before classes resume.

Dexter Kelsey, 25, is accused of opening fire Oct.1 at YES Prep Southwest Secondary school. He walked into the building and began shooting, according to Houston police. The gunfire broke the glass of the building's doors and wounded principal Eric Espinosa, police said.

After the shooting, school leaders initially said classes would resume Wednesday, Oct. 6. But those plans have now been postponed until Monday, Oct. 11.

"YES Prep is a community that hurts together and heals together," YES Prep representatives said in a statement. "Thank you for the support you've shown the staff and students at Southwest. To update you, we are planning to reopen that campus next Monday, Oct. 11 to provide families more time together before students return. While the campus remains closed, we are reinforcing security at Southwest and across all of our campuses, meeting with southwest families and continuing to provide Southwest students free meals."

Kelsey, who is a former student, has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in connection with the incident.

The school has counselors on standby, ready to help students and families. Anyone who needs to talk about what they're feeling is urged to reach out for counseling using the school's website.

