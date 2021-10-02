school shooting

YES Prep Southwest Secondary student says principal saved them: 'He took a shot for us'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

YES Prep SW students say principal saved them during shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the seconds after a gunman shot through the entrance of YES Prep Southwest Secondary School campus, Principal Eric Espinoza was there.

"I really can say Mr. Espinoza is really brave for what he did. I really do thank him for trying to save us, because he really did save us. He actually took a shot for all of us and I really do thank that from him," said student Alondra Villafuerte, who spoke with ABC13 after fleeing the campus Friday afternoon

Houston police Chief Troy Finner said Espinoza was hit in the back by a bullet that grazed his body.

SEE ALSO: YES Prep Southwest shooting: Former student in custody after school principal was shot and wounded

"He sustained a gunshot wound to the back. My officers, I'm really proud to say administered first aid. HFD got him to the hospital," Finner said.

Espinoza was released from the hospital Friday evening and is recovering. According to Houston police, the bullet that struck Espinoza remains in his back as it did not impact any vital organs.
Meanwhile, Espinoza's father told ABC13, "we're just glad that he's doing okay."



Despite the chaos, there was a moment of calm and it was heard in a student's cell phone video. In the video, first responders could be heard telling students to "put your hands down, you're okay. I promise you, you're okay."

As staff helped to usher more than 1,000 students to safety, they are heard saying, "keep going. You can call your parents, keep going. You can call your parents if you have your cell phone."

For more updates on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonschool shootingarrestgun safetyman injuredgun violenceshootingactive shooterman shotguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL SHOOTING
Fort Valley shooting: 7 hurt, 1 killed at party near GA school
Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder in 2018 Parkland massacre
YES Prep SW students return to class after principal shot
YES Prep SW to reopen Monday, 11 days after shooting injures principal
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News