Houston police respond to report of active shooting at YES Prep Southwest Secondary

One suspect is in custody while a patient was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital, police and fire departments say.
LIVE COVERAGE: Active shooting reported at YES Prep Southwest Secondary

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one suspect is in custody as Houston police responded to a report of an active shooting at a school on the city's southwest side.

The Houston Police Department tweeted Friday afternoon about the reported incident at 4400 Anderson Road at Hiram Clarke. The address is the campus of YES Prep Southwest Secondary.

Police added the call came in at 11:45 a.m.

The scene is still active, so police are urging people to avoid the area.

Police later gave an update, saying one person is in custody and that officers are searching the school for any other possible suspects. Houston Fire Department confirmed one patient was taken to a nearby hospital.


Parents are being asked to go to West Fuqua and Hiram Clarke to reunite with their children, according to Houston police.

YES Prep has disclosed a statement on the situation, saying no students have been injured when a suspect opened fire inside the school. The statement, in full:

Police are on campus with a suspect in custody who opened fire inside the school. No students have been injured. Students have been transported to W. Fuqua and Hiram Clarke, where they can be picked up. Please do not drive to the school; roads are blocked by Houston Police Department. We are gathering information and will pass along as soon as we can.

While word of no injuries among students is good news, some students who spoke to Eyewitness News recalled a graphic scene as they evacuated.

"When I was coming out, I saw blood and glass shattering everywhere," one 7th grader said. "My teachers told me to stay back in the classroom where nobody can see you and officers came, saying 'Put your hands up. Go outside.'"

A 7th grader at the Yes PREP Secondary Southwest campus tells ABC13's Erica Simon what he experienced as teachers rushed to move students to safety during Friday's active shooting.



The YES Prep Southwest Secondary is a charter school that serves students in the 6th through 12th grades. The campus has an enrollment of more than 1,000 students according to data from the Texas Tribune.






This is a developing story. Eyewitness News crews are on the scene. All updates can be found in this article.

