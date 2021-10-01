Houston police respond to report of active shooting at YES Prep Southwest Secondary

UPDATE: There is one suspect in custody. Officers are searching the school for any other possible suspects at this time. Scene is still active. More information will be provided as it becomes available. #HouNews https://t.co/gva2FvQdom — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 1, 2021

A 7th grader at the Yes PREP Secondary Southwest campus tells ABC13's Erica Simon what he experienced as teachers rushed to move students to safety during Friday's active shooting.

BREAKING: there’s reports of an active shooting at YES Prep Southwest Secondary in SW Houston. I’m on scene. Lots of worried parents and students crying. https://t.co/rnGN3u2HN3 pic.twitter.com/t1y6KmyMKw — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) October 1, 2021

HPD units with tactical gear are here and police tape is going up. pic.twitter.com/ik1pLjVOxL — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) October 1, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one suspect is in custody as Houston police responded to a report of an active shooting at a school on the city's southwest side.The Houston Police Department tweeted Friday afternoon about the reported incident at 4400 Anderson Road at Hiram Clarke. The address is the campus of YES Prep Southwest Secondary.Police added the call came in at 11:45 a.m.The scene is still active, so police are urging people to avoid the area.Police later gave an update, saying one person is in custody and that officers are searching the school for any other possible suspects. Houston Fire Department confirmed one patient was taken to a nearby hospital.Parents are being asked to go to West Fuqua and Hiram Clarke to reunite with their children, according to Houston police.YES Prep has disclosed a statement on the situation, saying no students have been injured when a suspect opened fire inside the school. The statement, in full:While word of no injuries among students is good news, some students who spoke to Eyewitness News recalled a graphic scene as they evacuated."When I was coming out, I saw blood and glass shattering everywhere," one 7th grader said. "My teachers told me to stay back in the classroom where nobody can see you and officers came, saying 'Put your hands up. Go outside.'"The YES Prep Southwest Secondary is a charter school that serves students in the 6th through 12th grades. The campus has an enrollment of more than 1,000 students according to data from the Texas Tribune.