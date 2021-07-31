Deshaun Watson's jersey not for sale in Texans team shop

Today at #TexansCamp, the team is hosting youth football teams from the 2021 Showcase League - the first chance for fans to see the team since Deshaun’s saga started.



How’s that going? Well…peep the jerseys for sale on-site today…



Via @abc13houston https://t.co/kWWWuKi0wu pic.twitter.com/cpSjQyguqk — Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkABC13) July 31, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10910740" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The lawyer of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson has provided an update on how far along the criminal investigation against his client has come as he faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging inappropriate behavior.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans hosted area youth football teams for Saturday's training camp practice. Due to the pandemic, it was the first time in two years fans were in attendance for a training camp workout in Houston.Thanks to the Deep Steel Thunder band, it sounded like football season and many fans said it felt like football, too."High school football is back, college football is back, fans are back in the stadiums," Robert Ramirez told ABC13. "It's nice."But not everything looks normal for the Texans.Star quarterback Deshaun Watson, amid a trade request and legal investigation into alleged sexual misconduct, is still doing little to nothing during practice. Off the field, the team shop is selling jerseys of four Texans players. Watson's is not one of them."I do feel bad," Texans fan Shonda said when she was asked about her emotions toward the quarterback. "I feel like anybody can say anything and it's not true. I feel like it needs to be investigated fully before the book is just thrown at him."Chris Hall said his 8-year-old son, Arian, who was named after former Texans running back Arian Foster, was hoping to see his favorite player, Watson, on the field Saturday morning."It was a tough conversation coming in today because that's who he came to see," Hall said. "He wants to know why. That's why he came out here. To see Deshaun. I told him not to be upset if you don't see him practice."With Saturday being fans' first chance to see and shout at Watson since the saga began, Loretta LaCour made her voice heard."Please, Deshaun!," she exclaimed. "Come back to Texas! We don't want to see you go!"His jersey is gone from the team shop at training camp, but Texans fans' affinity for their star quarterback is still present.