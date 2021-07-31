deshaun watson

Deshaun Watson's jersey not for sale in Texans team shop

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Deshaun Watson's jersey not for sale in Texans team shop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans hosted area youth football teams for Saturday's training camp practice. Due to the pandemic, it was the first time in two years fans were in attendance for a training camp workout in Houston.

Thanks to the Deep Steel Thunder band, it sounded like football season and many fans said it felt like football, too.

"High school football is back, college football is back, fans are back in the stadiums," Robert Ramirez told ABC13. "It's nice."

But not everything looks normal for the Texans.

Star quarterback Deshaun Watson, amid a trade request and legal investigation into alleged sexual misconduct, is still doing little to nothing during practice. Off the field, the team shop is selling jerseys of four Texans players. Watson's is not one of them.



"I do feel bad," Texans fan Shonda said when she was asked about her emotions toward the quarterback. "I feel like anybody can say anything and it's not true. I feel like it needs to be investigated fully before the book is just thrown at him."

SEE RELATED STORY: Houston Texans training camps opens as Deshaun Watson's future remains in limbo

EMBED More News Videos

The lawyer of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson has provided an update on how far along the criminal investigation against his client has come as he faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging inappropriate behavior.



Chris Hall said his 8-year-old son, Arian, who was named after former Texans running back Arian Foster, was hoping to see his favorite player, Watson, on the field Saturday morning.

RELATED: NFL says no restrictions on Deshaun Watson at Houston Texans camp while investigation ongoing

"It was a tough conversation coming in today because that's who he came to see," Hall said. "He wants to know why. That's why he came out here. To see Deshaun. I told him not to be upset if you don't see him practice."

With Saturday being fans' first chance to see and shout at Watson since the saga began, Loretta LaCour made her voice heard.

"Please, Deshaun!," she exclaimed. "Come back to Texas! We don't want to see you go!"

His jersey is gone from the team shop at training camp, but Texans fans' affinity for their star quarterback is still present.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflnflcampathletesfootballhouston texansdeshaun watsonlawsuitsportsshoppingsexual assault
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DESHAUN WATSON
Carolina Panthers not pursuing Deshaun Watson deal ahead of trade d...
NFL doesn't yet have enough information about Deshaun Watson lawsui...
Source: Deshaun Watson open to trade destinations besides Miami Dol...
Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans: What we know and what's next
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News