deshaun watson

NFL says no restrictions on Deshaun Watson at Houston Texans camp while investigation ongoing

By SARAH BARSHOP, ESPN Staff Writer
EMBED <>More Videos

Watson investigation ongoing, but no limits placed on QB, NFL says

HOUSTON, Texas -- Despite the 22 active civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson, there are "no restrictions" on from the NFL on the quarterback's participation in club activities, the league said in a statement Tuesday.

The Houston Texans are scheduled to hold their first training camp practice Wednesday.

In April, the first of 23 lawsuits was filed against Watson. There are 22 active lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault or sexually inappropriate behavior during massage sessions against Watson.

SEE ALSO: Houston Texans now willing to trade QB Deshaun Watson, sources say
EMBED More News Videos

The Houston Texans are now willing to ship out Deshaun Watson after expressing that they would hold on to the QB after his trade demand.



"The NFL's review of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson remains ongoing and active," the NFL said in a statement. "We are working cooperatively with the Houston Police Department and ensuring that the NFL's inquiry does not interfere with their investigation.

"As we continue to gather additional information and monitor law enforcement developments, we will make appropriate decisions consistent with the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy.

"At this time, there are no restrictions on Watson's participation in club activities."



According to a league source, the NFL has not been given access to talk to many of the plaintiffs who filed the civil lawsuits or to third parties who may have relevant information. The NFL also has not been given access to evidence the police have gathered in their investigation.

On Monday, Rusty Hardin told ESPN that of the 10 women who have filed complaints with Houston police, two have not filed lawsuits against Watson.

SEE MORE: 2 women with new allegations among 10 to file police complaints against Deshaun Watson, lawyer says

The Texans have three other quarterbacks on their active roster: Tyrod Taylor, rookie Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel.

Click through this immersive experience to read about each of the 22 lawsuits. For a better experience on the app, click here to see the experience on its own page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflsexual misconductfootballdeshaun watsonhouston texansinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
DESHAUN WATSON
Carolina Panthers not pursuing Deshaun Watson deal ahead of trade d...
NFL doesn't yet have enough information about Deshaun Watson lawsui...
Source: Deshaun Watson open to trade destinations besides Miami Dol...
Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans: What we know and what's next
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News