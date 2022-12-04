Texans fans ready for Deshaun Watson's return to NFL in Houston

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he feels the league needed to keep pushing for a year-long suspension for Deshaun Watson.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time in nearly two years, former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will play an NFL football game, and it'll take place against his former team.

When the NFL announced Watson's suspension would be eleven games, Texans fans circled Dec. 12 on the calendar. It'll be an interesting return to Houston because just a couple years ago they adored the star QB.

After all, Watson nearly led the Texans to an AFC championship. It's a much different feeling now though.

The relationship changed when Watson announced he wanted a trade in 2021. Shortly after, the bombshell allegations came out.

More than two dozen women accused Watson of inappropriate actions while performing massages on him while he was a member of the Texans. Watson has denied all of those allegations.

In the midst of all this, the Texans traded Watson to Cleveland where he got a five-year, fully guaranteed contract paying $230 million. After that, two grand juries here declined to indict Watson.

Watson spoke to the media this week for the first time in months. When it came to the allegations, this was how Watson responded.

"I understand that you guys have a lot of questions, but my legal team and my clinical team, there's only football questions I can really address at this time," Watson said.

In all, 26 women came forward against Watson. Twenty-three of them settled.

One of the women dropped her lawsuit. There are still two other lawsuits yet to be filed.

It won't just be fans at the stadium. Ten of the accusers are coming to NRG.

