NFL declines comment on reported meeting in Texas with Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet with NFL officials in Texas, a person familiar with the plans told The Associated Press on Monday.

Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct, is scheduled to meet with the league representatives this week, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Watson could be disciplined by the league, which is independently investigating whether the 26-year-old violated its personal-conduct policy. Commissioner Roger Goodell said on April 28 that there was no timeframe on any possible ruling on Watson.

PREVIOUS STORY: Deshaun Watson returned to Houston for deposition in civil lawsuits alleging sexual assaults

"We have no update and will decline comment on that tweet," league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email to AP. "There's no timetable as the review is active and ongoing."

Watson signed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract in March with the Browns, who outbid several teams and have committed to the three-time Pro Bowl QB despite his ongoing legal situation. Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on criminal charges filed by the women, but the civil cases remain open.

Watson has given depositions on several of them, and to this point he has not missed any of Cleveland's offseason programs. Watson has denied assaulting the women, saying any sex was consensual.

As his future with the Browns remains uncertain, Watson's treating some of his new teammates to a weekend in the Bahamas to do some bonding and field work. It's not yet known which players will be making the upcoming trip with Watson.

Last month, cornerback Denzel Ward said Watson and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett were planning trips for the Browns' offense and defense.
