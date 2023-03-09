Texans fined, lose fifth-round draft pick for salary cap reporting violation in 2020, NFL announces

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans have been disciplined over salary cap reporting involving former quarterback Deshaun Watson dating back to 2020, the NFL announced.

The Texans will forfeit a fifth-round draft pick after an NFL review determined that the team did not report that a specific amount was paid for a gym membership for Waston to train at while their facility was closed, during the early months of the COVID pandemic, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter adds that the team claims the $26,000 compensated to Watson for the gym gave them no salary-cap advantage.

According to the NFL, all clubs must report any player compensation or benefit per the salary cap requirements in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

In addition to losing a pick in the upcoming draft, the team has also been fined $175,000.

For their part, the Texans said in a statement that it did not intend to circumvent salary cap rules and that they will accept the league's punishment even though they don't agree with it.

The statement reads:

"During the 2020 league year and while its facilities were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Club absorbed $26,777 in costs for player benefits for the use of alternate athletic facilities, which it understands should have been charged instead to player salaries.



The Club has fully cooperated with the League in its investigation of these matters and maintains that it had no intention to circumvent any salary cap rules or gain any sort of competitive advantage. While we disagree with the League's ruling, we will accept the imposed discipline and move forward."