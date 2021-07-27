Houston man arrested and charged in murder of a pregnant mother shot on Easter Sunday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10489332" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "My granddaughter didn't deserve to die like this," she said of Brianna Navarro, who was killed during a shooting in the Westchase area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.Derrick Dewayne Small is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after authorities say he shot and killed 22-year-old Brianna Navarro on Easter Sunday.The shooting occurred near Wilcrest at Richmond that afternoon.According to investigators, Navarro's boyfriend said that he had gotten into an argument with a man at a nearby convenience store.Navarro's boyfriend then drove away only to be followed by a group of men, including Small.Police say Small fired shots into the car driven by Navarro's boyfriend as she sat in the front passenger seat.Authorities told ABC13 at the time that Navarro's 2-year-old son was also in the vehicle.A bullet hit Navarro in the back.Her boyfriend flagged Houston Fire Department paramedics in the area, but pronounced the young woman dead at the scene.Navarro was reportedly six months pregnant when she was killed.Small was arrested on July 22.