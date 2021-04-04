woman killed

Woman killed after being shot multiple times in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has died after police say she was shot multiple times at an intersection in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred near Wilcrest at Richmond around 12:30 p.m., according to police.

Witnesses said they saw an altercation between the victim and another driver moments before the shooting.

The woman died at the scene.

Police have begun their investigation and said a suspect has not yet been arrested.
