Procession today for San Jacinto Precinct 1 deputy constable shot and killed at PlazAmericas

By
Procession today for deputy constable killed at PlazAmericas

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy constable shot and killed at a mall in Sharpstown last week is being remembered not just in Houston, but across the nation.

A procession for San Jacinto Precinct 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams will begin at 8 a.m. His body will be escorted from the medical examiner's office to Cleveland, Texas, where final preparations will take place for his funeral later this week.

Adams, 62, was shot to death last Wednesday whole working an off-duty security job at PlazAmericas.

According to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, a suspect identified as 35-year-old Czyz Harrison managed to wrestle away the deputy's gun, then shot and killed him. Investigators say Harrison was shot and killed by two HPD officers.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told ABC13 Adams told his wife that the security job was too dangerous. The day Adams died was supposed to be his last day working that job.

Many people were heartbroken to hear of the deputy's death, including a Florida student.

Zechariah Cartledge ran one mile on Sunday carrying the blue line flag.

"We are really hoping this run can keep his memory alive, and we hope our organization and many others, it can honor him well in a final goodbye for him," Cartledge said.





A viewing for Adams will be held Wednesday at the Coldspring Shelter at 225 Live Oak. Family will be there from 4-5 p.m. while the public is invited to attend between 5 and 8 p.m.

Adam's funeral, with full honors, will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. His burial will be at Montague Cemetery on FM 1725 between Shell Oil Field Road and Meekins Road. Adams will be honored with the playing of Taps and a 21-gun salute.

San Jacinto Pct. 1 deputy was quitting extra job at mall the day he was killed, authorities say
San Jacinto Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams was just a few hours from finishing his last shift at PlazAmericas Mall when he was shot and killed.



Brother of suspect in deputy's murder at PlazAmericas says he spoke with him moments before shooting

When asked what could've caused the situation to escalate, Wendall Harrison told ABC13, "That is not him and I don't know what happened. I have to see the video, but I know my brother's character."



Grieving community remembers honest and humble deputy constable killed at mall in Sharpstown
A grieving community in San Jacinto County remembered Deputy Constable Neil Adams, who was killed while working an extra job in Sharpstown.



Suspect wrestled San Jacinto Co. Pct. 1 deputy's gun away before Sharpstown mall shooting, HPD says
The suspect managed to wrestle the deputy's gun away and shoot him with it, investigators said. He was later shot by two HPD officers and died at a hospital.



