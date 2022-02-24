Grieving community remembers honest and humble deputy constable killed at mall in Sharpstown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grieving community in San Jacinto County remembered an honest and humble Deputy Constable Neil Adams, who worked as an environmental law enforcement officer in the county.Precinct 1 Constable Roy Rogers said Adams served for 10 years as an officer. He worked as a dispatcher in the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office before going to the academy. Adams then served San Jacinto as a county deputy for about eight years before landing at Precinct 1 about two years ago."Yes, sir. It's tough. It's a tough time for all of us," said Rogers. "Neil was a really good friend of mine. Neil was the kind of guy you'd want to go hunting and fishing with. He was that kind of person. He was real people, a dedicated professional."A red rose and black ribbon were placed on Adams' county office door in his honor. A wreath stood in front of a patrol car near the county annex.Adams was shot and killed while working an extra job at a mall in Sharpstown on Wednesday, according to Houston police. He was working an off-duty job at the mall when there was an altercation with the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Czyz Harrison.The suspect managed to wrestle the deputy's gun away and shoot him with it, investigators said. Adams was taken to the hospital, where he later died.The suspect then made his way to the food court, where he was found by two HPD officers who had been called for an officer assist.Investigators said that's when the suspect threatened them with a sharp object, and both officers fired their weapons. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, later died at the hospital.It is unclear what exactly sparked the initial altercation between the deputy and the suspect.