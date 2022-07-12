deputy-involved shooting

Video raises questions after Harris Co. deputy shoots and kills assault suspect

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Video raises questions after deputy shoots and kills assault suspect

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's Office patrol sergeant is on mandatory administrative leave after he shot and killed an assault suspect on Friday night who, officials said, gained control of his taser.

Cell phone video obtained by ABC13 shows the moments immediately after the shooting. Witnesses were shocked by what they saw in a gas station parking lot in the 15500 block of Kuykendahl in north Harris County.

Investigators identified the man who was shot as 47-year-old Roderick Brooks. The attorney for his family provided an old photo of Brooks to ABC13.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office patrol sergeant is on mandatory administrative leave after he shot and killed an assault suspect Friday night who, officials said, gained control o



According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a Dollar General in the 2000 block of FM-1960 West for a shoplifting-related assault. The sergeant spotted Brooks and chased him on foot. Officials said he deployed his taser, which was not effective. The two began fighting. The sergeant ended up on top of Brooks, cell phone video shows. Officials said Brooks gained control of the sergeant's taser and that's when Brooks was shot.

Tuesday morning, Brooks' family will join their attorney and Minister Deric Muhammad for a news conference to speak out on what they say is the "unjustified and unnecessary use of lethal force."

ORIGINAL REPORT: Suspect who stole Harris Co. deputy sergeant's taser was shot and killed, sheriff says

On Monday night, HCSO released this statement:

"After all fatal uses of force, involved employees are placed on mandatory administrative leave. We have no comment on cell phone video at this time, as investigators from multiple agencies are reviewing all evidence including both external and internal media. We are requesting the public to contact the HCSO Homicide Division at 713-274-9100 if they have any other evidence regarding this incident. We plan to be thorough, transparent, and timely with our investigation."

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyofficer involved shootingshots firedofficer involved shootingshootingtaserman shotman killeddeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Suspect who stole deputy's taser was shot and killed, HCSO says
8-hour-long standoff ends with burglary suspect's arrest, HCSO says
Pct. 4 Deputy Darryl Garrett released from hospital after fatal ambush
Parents of teen shot by deputy 5 times sues Harris County
TOP STORIES
Cypress woman sued $250k for feeding ducks near her home
Girl's killer identified more than 43 years after her murder
13 Investigates how change is possible in 23 days after mass shootings
Near-record heat for Houston as we monitor Gulf disturbance for rain
Utility worker rescued from 8-foot trench in east Houston, HFD says
Baseball coach accused of mistreating 9-year-old players
After Uvalde mass school shooting, interest in school marshals grows
Show More
Houston residents wait weeks for water leak repairs as requests double
Young mother killed by boyfriend was no mistaken identity, family says
ERCOT urges electricity conservation as heat wave drives up demand
Lightning sparks large wildfire at refuge in Brazoria County
Multiple families rescued after tree topples over Spring apt. complex
More TOP STORIES News