Suspect who stole Harris Co. deputy sergeant's taser was shot and killed, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was shot and killed by a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy on Friday evening in northwest Houston, deputies said.At about 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call for service at a retail store located at 2004 W FM 1960.HCSO said a sergeant began taking a man into custody when the man took control of the sergeant's taser. The sergeant discharged his pistol, striking the man.The man was pronounced dead on the scene.