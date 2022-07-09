Suspect who stole Harris Co. deputy sergeant's taser was shot and killed, sheriff says

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
At about 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call for service at a retail store located at 2004 W FM 1960.
HCSO said a sergeant began taking a man into custody when the man took control of the sergeant's taser. The sergeant discharged his pistol, striking the man.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
@HCSOTexas unit responded to a call for service at a retail store located at 2004 W FM 1960. Preliminary info: one of our sergeants began taking a male into custody, when the male took control of the sergeant’s taser. The sergeant discharged his pistol, striking the male. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/fJyUif2Rbc— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 8, 2022