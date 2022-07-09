deputy-involved shooting

Suspect who stole Harris Co. deputy sergeant's taser was shot and killed, sheriff says

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was shot and killed by a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy on Friday evening in northwest Houston, deputies said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At about 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call for service at a retail store located at 2004 W FM 1960.

HCSO said a sergeant began taking a man into custody when the man took control of the sergeant's taser. The sergeant discharged his pistol, striking the man.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontaserdeputy involved shootingman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
8-hour-long standoff ends with burglary suspect's arrest, HCSO says
Pct. 4 Deputy Darryl Garrett released from hospital after fatal ambush
Parents of teen shot by deputy 5 times sues Harris County
Suspected drunk driver shot at by Harris Co. deputy after short chase
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with murder 17 years after elderly couple's killings
Astros Foundation visits Robb Elementary after mass school shooting
Houston family shares survival story after Highland Park shooting
Aunt speaks out to ABC13 about nephew found alone in SW Houston
Celebration for beloved Houston pastor killed in road rage incident
Weak front brings dangerous heat, slim chance for rain this weekend
Man sues Baytown Police after suffering severe injuries by K9 officer
Show More
Texas commission seeks to suspend Harris County criminal judge
17-year-old charged with capital murder in shooting of 14-year-old
Houston says state stripped city control of $52M in post-Harvey aid
NWS warns Texas reservoirs could drop to 2011 drought levels
Larry Storch, zany Cpl. Agarn on TV's 'F Troop,' dies at 99
More TOP STORIES News