Search continues for shooter who killed Pct. 4 deputy, injured 2 other deputies

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11138425" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Full Processional: Deputy Kareem Atkins' body was surrounded by his fellow brothers and sisters in blue as they transported him from the Harris County Medical Examiner's office to the Klein Funeral home. Atkins was shot and killed at the 45 Norte Bar and Lounge during an ambush Saturday.