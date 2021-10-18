Search continues for shooter who killed Pct. 4 deputy, injured 2 other deputies

Last Saturday, police initially said they had a suspect in custody. Then on Sunday, authorities said that after interviewing the individual, they do not believe they are the shooter.
The body of Deputy Kareem Atkins was escorted to Klein Funeral Home on Sunday.
Atkins and two other deputies were working as security in the 4400 block of the North Freeway near Crosstimbers at the 45 Norte Bar and Lounge. They came under fire while trying to make an arrest, authorities said.
Loved ones said the three men had a bond like brothers.
"They did everything together," said Lajah Richardson, the fiancée of 28-year-old Deputy Darryl Garrett.
She said she has not told Garrett that his best friend was killed because she does not want the terrible news to jeopardize his recovery. Garrett was shot in the back multiple times and had undergone surgery on Sunday.
"We got him back home, and we're going to finish that process," said Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
Garrett and 26-year-old Juqaim Barthen, the third deputy who was shot, are recovering.
Meanwhile, authorities are searching for a Hispanic man in his early 20s, who's believed to be the shooter. They said the man was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. He was also described as a heavy-set man with a beard.
Family and loved ones have set up GoFundMe pages for each of the three deputies.
