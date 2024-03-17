Suspect who rammed into patrol car dies after being shot by deputy during short chase: Officials

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect died after he was reportedly shot by a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy following a short chase in the Spring area, according to officials.

Cpt. Tim Hoffield with MCSO says the shooting happened in the 12400 block of I-45H and Pruitt Road shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday

According to Hoffield, one deputy attempted a traffic stop on a car that failed to yield as another deputy responded to a crash investigation.

The driver continued southbound on Sawdust Road, causing the short chase to begin. However, the suspect approached the existing crash scene, causing him to stop abruptly.

MCSO said one of the deputies exited the patrol car, and the suspect reportedly put his car in reverse and slammed into the patrol car, causing the deputy to fall to the ground.

Fearing for their life, officials said, the deputy then fired their weapon toward the suspect, hitting him.

The injured suspect and the deputy were taken to the hospital.

The deputy was checked out and released, but the suspect was later confirmed to have died from his injuries.

"We've had too many officer-involved shootings in Montgomery County," Henderson said.

Officials said the two deputies have less than one year of law enforcement experience.

An investigation is underway.

