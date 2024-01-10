Dashcam video of deputy grazed by bullet in gun fight with chase suspect in November 2023 released

Newly obtained dashcam video of the chase from back in November of 2023 shows the moment the suspect crashed and pulled out a gun on the deputy.

Newly obtained dashcam video of the chase from back in November of 2023 shows the moment the suspect crashed and pulled out a gun on the deputy.

Newly obtained dashcam video of the chase from back in November of 2023 shows the moment the suspect crashed and pulled out a gun on the deputy.

Newly obtained dashcam video of the chase from back in November of 2023 shows the moment the suspect crashed and pulled out a gun on the deputy.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Newly obtained dashcam video of a police chase shows the moment a driver crashed, then pulled a gun on a deputy as the officer moved in to make the arrest.

The incident happened back in November in northwest Harris County.

"Stop reaching," the deputy can be heard telling the suspect before gunshots go off.

The bullet grazed the deputy's head. Video shows him returning fire, hitting the suspect multiple times.

The suspect ran into a neighbor's backyard and started shooting at the deputy's K-9. He missed, and the dog helped the deputy make the arrest.

"If you move, I'm going to shoot you," the deputy can be heard saying.

The 19-year-old suspect, Carlos Harper, survived his injuries. He is facing a long list of charges.

ABC13 was told the entire incident started when the deputy tried to stop the man for running a red light.