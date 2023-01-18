Harris County deputy falls in bayou while chasing suspect in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County deputy fell into a bayou while chasing a suspect in Katy on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

There was a large police presence at 806 Katy Fort Bend Road near I-10. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was taking a report on a terroristic threat at a business.

In a later update, officials said a probationary deputy was chasing a suspect when the fall into the bayou happened.

The deputy was taken out of the water and taken to the hospital for precautionary evaluation, HCSO said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one suspect is in custody and an active search continues for a second suspect.

Investigators said deputies are looking for the second suspect in the tunnel system under the road.

"We got him in the drainage ditch. We lost him in the tunnel system underneath the roadway," deputies told dispatchers. "He is lost underneath the roadway in the drainage ditch."

