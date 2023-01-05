Constable deputy shoots at suspect's car heading towards him during pursuit in Humble, Pct. 4 says

A chase suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot when he tried hiting a deputy with his vehicle.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy law enforcement presence can be seen from SkyEye on the shoulder of the Eastex Freeway in Humble Wednesday night.

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office told Eyewitness News that a deputy was on foot when he shot at a suspect's vehicle at a gas station at 17155 Eastex Freeway.

Authorities say the vehicle was approaching the deputy, trying to hit him.

The suspect went to the hospital with non-life-threatening, but self-inflected injuries that deputies say are not related to gunshot wounds.

No deputies were reported injured.

While details are still limited, authorities said this started as a pursuit near Roman Forest Dr. and Highway 59 and ended near Ranking Road.

