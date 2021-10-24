fundraiser

Barbecue fundraiser held for Pct. 4 deputy injured in deadly N. Houston shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Fiancée of critically injured Pct. 4 deputy speaks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A barbecue fundraiser will be held Sunday for Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Darryl Garrett, who is still recovering after an Oct. 16 shooting outside of a north Houston nightclub that ultimately killed another deputy.

The video above is from a previous story.

The event began at 10 a.m. and will go until 4 p.m. at 4130 1/2 Cavalcade St.

Plates of barbecue will be sold at $10 each, but volunteers will also be accepting other monetary donations.



Lajah Richardson, Garrett's fiancée, has also set up the following GoFundMe page to raise money for Garrett's recovery and medical expenses.

SEE RELATED STORY: 'They called each other brothers': Fiancée of critically injured Pct. 4 deputy speaks

Garrett was shot in the back multiple times and had undergone surgery last Sunday. Richardson said she did not immediately tell Garrett that his best friend, Deputy Kareem Atkins, was killed in the shooting because she did not want the terrible news to jeopardize his recovery.

Another deputy, Juqaim Barthen, was also wounded in the shooting. He has since been released from the hospital.

The search continues for the shooter, and the reward to find the person who police say ambushed the three constable deputies is now at $75,000.

The amount includes $10,000 offered by Crime Stoppers of Houston, $40,000 from billionaire Tilman Fertitta, who chairs the Houston Police Foundation, and $25,000 donated anonymously.

The 100 Club of Houston also disclosed donating $20,000 to Atkins' widow and two small children.

MORE: Harris Co. Precinct 4 constable deputy released from hospital as reward increases to $75,000
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonbbqmoneysocietyfooddeputy involved shootingbarbecuefundraiser
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNDRAISER
Campaign aims to helps to keep Houston kids from sleeping on the floor
Scammers capitalize on story of boy found after 4 days in woods
Trailer of football team for kids 4-12 taken after it was used once
Trump's political organization builds war chest topping $100 million
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News