Executive director of help center in Galveston dies of COVID

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The executive director of an organization in Galveston that's been helping people for more than 40 years died of COVID-19.Dennis Ferguson of the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County died of the virus on Monday, according to the organization. He was 72.Ferguson, who was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, served as executive director of the group since September 2020. He came to Galveston County from Kerrville, Texas.He got his master's of public administration from Northern Arizona University. According to a, he was excited about his move to Galveston and becoming an "islander."The group said he enjoyed the water and beaches.The Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County, also known as the RCC, said Ferguson has worked for several nonprofits in the social service arena. He was an active member of the newly-formed national Rotary E-club to fight human trafficking.Ferguson is survived by his wife, Gwen, and six children.The RCC was created in 1979 as a program of the YMCA to provide services to victims of family violence.Since then, it's grown to a full-service organization that offers help such as therapy services, legal aid, counseling and even job training services."Dennis' vision for the agency was committed to sharing the mission of RCC with the communities it serves through bringing awareness to prevention efforts and providing quality services to clients," said Vicki Huckaby, the director of finance, in a statement. "His mission will be carried out by agency leaders and its Board of Directors."The organization said any updates will be posted on its website.It's unclear if Ferguson was vaccinated.