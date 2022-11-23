$5,000 reward offered for answers in the disappearance of Delano Burkes last seen at Heights bar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been more than a week since a Houston man vanished after leaving a popular Heights bar.

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information that can lead to answers in the disappearance of 26-year-old Delano Burkes.

Friends last saw him around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, after going to multiple bars in the Houston Heights.

Newly retrieved video shows Burkes crossing the street shortly after leaving McIntyre's bar near West 19th Street, seemingly in distress.

In a news conference on Tuesday night, Burkes' mother, Karen Jeffley, said his friends that were out with him the night he disappeared didn't look for him and left with his car and headed home.

Burkes' wife, mother, and entire family have been searching everywhere for the 26-year-old. Jeffley told ABC13 the friends he was out with that night didn't help in the search for Burkes until Wednesday.

"Someone saw him. And someone can tell what happened to him," Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said.

Video shows Burkes leaving McIntyre's in the Heights in the early hours of Nov. 13.

Other video captured him walking through the streets of the Heights seemingly in distress after 1 a.m.

"We believe it's something sinister that happened with him. He did not look like he had control of his legs. It did not look like he was going to make it very far," Jeffley said.

They believe something may have been slipped into his drink that may have led to his disappearance.

"We're investigating this case from all possibilities. We certainly can not out rule the fact, the possibility that he wandered off. And we haven't ruled out the fact that there's foul play involved either," HPD Assistant Chief Deese said.

They say their main focus now is figuring out where Delano is and bringing him home to his wife and family safely.

Burkes' mother is asking that you check Ring doorbell surveillance footage from 1:13 a.m. forward to help in their search.

If you have any information on this case or have seen him, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department.

