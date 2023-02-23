Elementary school in Channelview ISD delaying classes after body found

An investigation is unfolding in east Harris County, where authorities are trying to figure out why a body ended up in the road and if that's connected to another crime.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The investigation into a body found has prompted a nearby school in east Harris County to delay classes until 10:15 a.m. on Thursday.

The investigation is unfolding in front of Harvey Brown Elementary School in Channelview ISD.

It all began with deputies responding to the 16600 block of Wallisville and Ranch Paloma, where a body was found in the road.

It didn't appear that the body was there as the result of a deadly crash, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, adding that it may be the person was dumped out of a vehicle.

According to Gonzalez, a burglary occurred nearby where a homeowner followed a suspect and they exchanged gunfire, but it's unclear at this time if the incidents are connected.

Wallisville Road is closed in both directions.

