Authorities arrested the murder suspect in Orange County, Texas, on a public intoxication charge after deputies spotted him acting strangely on the side of the road.

Man accused in fatal stabbing arrested nearly 100 miles from Harris County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement confirmed that a murder suspect is in the process of extradition after being arrested in southeast Texas.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Darrian Hall is accused of stabbing 30-year-old Deandre Nicholas to death.

Investigators said before 3 a.m. on Monday, they responded to a 911 call for a man covered in blood at 450 Cypress Station Drive in north Harris County.

Deputies said they found Nicholas with multiple stab wounds and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

HCSO said Nicholas was stabbed at a nearby park and walked to the side of the road, where he collapsed.

An ABC affiliate in Beaumont, KBMT, reported that suspect Darrian Hall was arrested on Monday in Orange County, Texas, which is nearly 100 miles away from Harris County, on a public intoxication charge after deputies spotted him "acting strangely" on the side of the road.

Hall reportedly was acting strangely, slurring his words and having a large amount of blood in his vehicle.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office confirmed that capital murder charges were filed for Hall on Monday. HCSO said Hall is in the process of being extradited to Harris County from the Beaumont area.

At this time, officials have not said if the pair knew each other. Investigators said they're reviewing evidence between the victim and Hall.

Nicholas' friends have been posting on social media about his tragic death. ABC13 spoke to one of his friends, and she said she wants justice. Another friend who ABC13 spoke to on camera said Nicholas was a ball of joy, someone genuine and loving.

They told ABC13 their friend deserves justice.

Charging documents for Hall have not been made public yet, leaving many to wonder why this happened.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.