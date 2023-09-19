When firefighters went inside the trailer home, they found a man dead just inside the door. HFD said it's unclear if the 67-year-old victim was burned or was overcome by the smoke.

Firefighters find man dead after battling flames at trailer home in north Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead inside a burning trailer in north Houston overnight, according to fire officials.

Houston firefighters responded to a fire at the Shady Oak Village mobile home park at 5711 Yale St. around 2:40 a.m.

Video from the scene shows flames and smoke rising from the roof of the charred trailer home.

Firefighters made a fast attack and got the fire under control quickly. When they went inside the trailer home, they found a man dead just inside the door.

HFD said it's unclear if the 67-year-old victim was burned or was overcome by the smoke. Houston police said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

An HFD arson investigation is underway to determine what sparked the flames.