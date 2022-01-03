car crash

One dead and a teen suspected of DWI in the fatal crash

Charbel Boueri is suspected of a DWI in a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning at the Grand Parkway and Champion Forest

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old is dead and 3 other teenagers were seriously hurt after a car crash early Sunday morning in north Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the 17-year-old driver, Charbel Boueri, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Deputies say he was speeding down Champion Forest Drive in his Camaro around 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Boueri crashed into a sign turning right onto the feeder on the Grand Parkway and Champion Forest Drive in Spring, according to investigators.

The front passenger, identified by deputies as 18-year-old Christopher Lujan was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

In the backseat were two girls believed to be 13-years-old. Officials say one of them was not wearing a seat and was ejected from the car.



Both of the teens were first taken to Memorial Hermann - The Woodlands in critical condition and then flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann - The Medical Center.

Boueri was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Criminal charges are pending for Boueri. The case remains open and under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.
