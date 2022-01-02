Speed and alcohol factors in crash that left 18-year-old passenger dead in Spring, deputies say

Front male passenger (18) pronounced deceased at the scene. Male driver (17) transported in critical condition. Two females (both believed to be 14) taken by Lifeflight in critical condition. One of the females, not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. It appears both alcohol & — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 2, 2022

Both females are believed to be 13 years of age. Praying they pull through. https://t.co/OUaW8PKnVL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 2, 2022

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a 17-year-old driver may have been intoxicated during a crash that left his 18-year-old passenger dead in the Spring area.The crash happened on the Grand Parkway at Champion Forest Drive just before 3 a.m. Sunday.It's yet another devastating story about drinking and driving, only two days into the new year.Harris County sheriff's deputies said the 17-year-old driver showed signs of intoxication, though both speed and alcohol played a factor in the deadly crash.Deputies said a Camaro was reportedly speeding on the Grand Parkway when the 17-year-old male driver lost control of the car at the intersection with Champion Forest and struck a directional sign before slamming into a concrete wall.When deputies arrived, they found the 18-year-old male passenger dead.Two 13-year-old girls in the backseat were flown to a local hospital in critical condition. Deputies said one of them wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.The 17-year-old driver was also transported to the hospital in critical condition."Praying they pull through," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter."The vehicle was traveling northbound on Champion Forest at a high rate of speed, striking a directional sign, and continuing forward, striking the embankment wall, with one fatality," Sgt. Fredrick said.The teen driver could face an intoxication manslaughter charge.If investigators find out someone was serving the teens alcohol, they could also face charges.