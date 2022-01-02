drunk driving death

Speed and alcohol factors in crash that left 18-year-old passenger dead in Spring, deputies say

By Patrina Adger
EMBED <>More Videos

Speed, alcohol factors in crash that killed 18-year-old near Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a 17-year-old driver may have been intoxicated during a crash that left his 18-year-old passenger dead in the Spring area.

The crash happened on the Grand Parkway at Champion Forest Drive just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

It's yet another devastating story about drinking and driving, only two days into the new year.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the 17-year-old driver showed signs of intoxication, though both speed and alcohol played a factor in the deadly crash.



Deputies said a Camaro was reportedly speeding on the Grand Parkway when the 17-year-old male driver lost control of the car at the intersection with Champion Forest and struck a directional sign before slamming into a concrete wall.

When deputies arrived, they found the 18-year-old male passenger dead.

Two 13-year-old girls in the backseat were flown to a local hospital in critical condition. Deputies said one of them wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.



The 17-year-old driver was also transported to the hospital in critical condition.

"Praying they pull through," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

"The vehicle was traveling northbound on Champion Forest at a high rate of speed, striking a directional sign, and continuing forward, striking the embankment wall, with one fatality," Sgt. Fredrick said.

The teen driver could face an intoxication manslaughter charge.

If investigators find out someone was serving the teens alcohol, they could also face charges.

SEE UPDATED POST: One dead and a teen suspected of DWI in the fatal crash
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springcar crashduicar accidentdrunk driving deathdrunk drivingmanslaughterteen killedman killeddui crashharris county sheriffs officedwi
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUNK DRIVING DEATH
Teen suspected of DWI in fatal crash in spring
Family who lost daughter in crash pleads with people to drive sober
Family of woman killed in wrong-way crash left devastated
$300B awarded to family of teen and grandmother killed in DWI crash
TOP STORIES
Freeze Warnings remain through 10AM
Fugitive wanted for killing his wife takes his own life in Florida
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners Saturday
Fatal house fire caused by a space heater
Protect your furry friends before the freeze
Texas winter storm death toll at 246
Teen suspected of DWI in fatal crash in spring
Show More
Texas laws 2022: Animal neglect, veterans' exemptions and more
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter suspended for COVID claims
Behind-the-scenes look at powerful casting in 'Nightmare Alley'
Tempers are flared in the Houston Rockets locker room
Frightening moments as railing collapses during Eagles-Washington game
More TOP STORIES News