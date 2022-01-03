Grand Oaks HS student charged with felony murder in weekend crash that killed 18-year-old

Both females are believed to be 13 years of age. Praying they pull through. https://t.co/OUaW8PKnVL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 2, 2022

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old is facing a felony murder charge following a weekend crash that killed his 18-year-old best friend and injured two other teens.The Harris County District Attorneys Office has charged Charbel Boueri with one count of felony murder and two counts of intoxicated assault for a crash that happened early Sunday morning in north Harris County."Because of the age of the two passengers, who are 14 and under, [Boueri] is being charged with felony murder with the front passenger, and two intoxicated assaults for the two female passengers, said Sean Teare, the chief of vehicular crimes with the district attorney's office. "If (anyone) has information on where these individuals were beforehand, we want to know."At about 2:40 a.m., deputies said Boueri was driving a Chevy Camaro, speeding down Champion Forest Drive. He crashed into a sign while turning right onto the feeder on the Grand Parkway in Spring, according to investigators.The front passenger, 18-year-old Christopher Lujan, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene."They're best friends. I don't have any regrets. I loved both of them," said Lujan's father.On Monday, Conroe ISD confirmed with ABC13 that Grand Oaks High School students were involved in the accident. Students at Conroe ISD are scheduled to return from winter break on Wednesday.In the backseat were two girls, ages 13 and 14. Officials said one of them was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. Both girls are students at Klein ISD, though district officials refused to confirm what grades the girls are in.Both teens were taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands in critical condition. They were then flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann in the medical center.Boueri was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries."I didn't know any of them," said Lujan's dad, referring to the young women. "I just knew Christopher and the driver (Boueri.) They hung out a lot. They go to the same school and gym."The case remains open and under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.Teare said he is looking for specific information on who provided Boueri with alcohol. Under Texas law, adults who provide alcohol to underage children could face criminal charges. Any bars found serving minors could also lose their license to operate.