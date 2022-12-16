Search underway for 2 masked men accused of shooting person to death inside SW Houston garage

A search got underway Friday after police say two masked men went up to a person inside his garage and opened fire on him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was fatally shot inside his garage during an apparent robbery at a southwest Houston neighborhood Friday, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers said they received a shooting call at about 2:45 p.m. at 4400 Kulkarni St. just off West Airport Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities said two men wearing masks approached the house when the victim was in the garage.

HPD said neighbors heard gunshots and the two masked men ran out of the house and into a nearby field.

Police said they are searching for any surveillance video and looking around the area to try and locate the suspects.

The motive of the shooting is unknown, and it is unclear if anyone else was at the home.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

