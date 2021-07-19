Man shot in head dies after early morning crash on I-45

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- I-45 North Freeway northbound near W. Mount Houston is back open after a car crash turned into a deadly shooting overnight.According to preliminary information from the Houston Police Department, officers responded to the crash at about 12:40 a.m. on the freeway.As officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head. It's believed he was inside one of the cars involved in the crash.Authorities believe the man may have gotten into an argument with two men who were not involved in the crash.The situation escalated, and witnesses told police officers that the two men shot the victim and ran away.Investigators said they found a gun and multiple shell casings on the ground.HPD said they only have a vague description of the shooters. According to Asst. Chief Ban Tien, one of the men is believed to be African American and in his 20s. He's 5'7 to 5'9, slim build and was wearing a white jacket.If you have any information about the gunmen, contact police.