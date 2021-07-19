deadly shooting

Man shot in head dies after early morning crash on I-45

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Deadly shooting and crash led to I-45 shutdown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- I-45 North Freeway northbound near W. Mount Houston is back open after a car crash turned into a deadly shooting overnight.

According to preliminary information from the Houston Police Department, officers responded to the crash at about 12:40 a.m. on the freeway.

As officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head. It's believed he was inside one of the cars involved in the crash.

Authorities believe the man may have gotten into an argument with two men who were not involved in the crash.

The situation escalated, and witnesses told police officers that the two men shot the victim and ran away.

Investigators said they found a gun and multiple shell casings on the ground.

HPD said they only have a vague description of the shooters. According to Asst. Chief Ban Tien, one of the men is believed to be African American and in his 20s. He's 5'7 to 5'9, slim build and was wearing a white jacket.

If you have any information about the gunmen, contact police.

For updates on this story, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashdeadly shootingman killedman shotcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
'Rust' armorer said loading blanks was 'scariest thing' in podcast
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News