2 dead following fatal crash near Beltway 8 Frontage Rd after driver runs red light, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that left two people dead in the Pasadena area on Saturday evening, according to police.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Crenshaw Road at the Beltway 8 feeder.

According to police, a silver sedan was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed when the driver ran a red light and hit a truck.

From there, the truck wrapped around and caused one passenger in the sedan's backseat to be ejected.

Another person in the backseat collapsed following the crash, according to witnesses.

Both passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officials that neither was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Officials said the driver who caused the crash then fled from the scene on foot, but was captured shortly after.

An investigation is underway.