1 person dead after security guard fires shots outside nightclub in Sharpstown area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a security guard fired shots outside a nightclub in the Sharpstown area overnight.

Witnesses told police an armed security guard was escorting two people out of a nightclub in the 5700 block of South Gessner near the West Park Tollway just before 6 a.m. when one of them pulled out a gun.

That's when the security guard pulled out his own weapon and shot at them, according to police.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital, HPD said.

Police did not say if any charges would be filed. Video from the scene showed the security guard talking to officers.

The investigation into what led up to the deadly shooting is ongoing.