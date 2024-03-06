Man hit and killed by driver who he allegedly fought with after a night of drinking, HCSO says

Harris County deputies are looking for a driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in an alleyway on Blackpool Lane.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The search is on for a driver who deputies say ran over and killed a man, possibly after they had a fight in northwest Harris County.

At about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were responding to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the 12900 block of Blackpool Lane.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 5 a.m., when the driver of a Ford F-150 allegedly hit the man, dragging him down an alleyway and killing him.

"Looks around 50 to 60 feet and then another 20 feet as a change of direction. So yeah, (the man) was drug extensively," Lt. Aric Albers with HCSO said.

Authorities said they believe a fight happened before the man was hit and that alcohol may have played a factor.

"They were out drinking last night. The F-150 driver left. We don't know if this was an intentional act or if it was an actual accident when he struck the victim," Albers said.

ABC13 spoke with the victim's family, who said the 49-year-old man killed was named Julio. They said Julio was a construction worker sending money back to his wife and teenage children in Central America.

Family members said they are trying to figure out how to save enough money to send his body back to El Salvador.

An investigation is underway to determine what happened, but no arrests have been made.

HCSO has surveillance video of the black four-door Ford F-150 and continues to search for the driver. If you know anything, you are urged to contact authorities.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, X and Instagram.