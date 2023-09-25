Investigators said it appears the driver lost control of the Jeep and left the roadway, striking a tree in the center median.

2 women die after Jeep crashes into tree on Bay Area Boulevard in League City, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women were killed in a crash in League City on Sunday night, according to police.

League City police responded to a major, single-vehicle crash involving a Jeep in the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard near FM-518 shortly after 10 p.m.

Video from the scene shows major damage to the Jeep,

Paramedics attempted to render aid to the 27- and 32-year-old victims, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers in the Jeep, police said.

The investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing. Anyone with further information regarding this case is urged to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.