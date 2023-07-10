A juvenile passenger will be charged and booked after a crash in a stolen car killed the driver in the 100 block of N. Sam Houston Pkwy, Pct. 4 says.

Juvenile to be charged in deadly crash involving stolen car in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says

A juvenile who survived a deadly crash in north Harris County early Monday morning is expected to face criminal charges.

The crash was reported at about 2:15 a.m. in the 100 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway eastbound and the Beltway 8 eastbound Greenspoint exit ramp.

SkyEye was over the aftermath of the wreck, which ABC13 later learned involved a juvenile.

According to Precinct 4, authorities were trying to stop a speeding car when it ran off the road, hit a tree and burst into flames.

The driver died, and the juvenile passenger was taken to the hospital.

The vehicle was stolen, investigators said, adding that the juvenile was armed.

The juvenile will be charged and booked into the Harris County Detention Center after he is released from the hospital.